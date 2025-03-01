Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 456,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

