Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

DFAI stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

