Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFGX. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 665,844 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,178,000. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,381,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,122,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 40,131.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,956 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. 212,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

