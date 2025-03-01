Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 5th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $389.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.45. Dillard’s has a one year low of $328.00 and a one year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDS

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.