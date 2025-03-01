Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,200 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 2,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DCHIF remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Digital China has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
