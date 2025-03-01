Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,200 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 2,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DCHIF remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Digital China has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

