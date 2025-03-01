DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Shares of XRAY opened at $16.55 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.