Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.300-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.0 billion-$105.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.6 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.