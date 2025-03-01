Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $102.85 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.