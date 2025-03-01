Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of -75.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Delek US to earn ($2.92) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -34.9%.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Delek US has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

