D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 460.75% from the stock’s current price.

ARTL has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 9th.

ARTL opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

