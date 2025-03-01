CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 3,747 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lafair sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $19,147.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,055.06. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $68,227.74.

CS Disco Trading Down 2.2 %

LAW opened at $4.81 on Friday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $290.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

