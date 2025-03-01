Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Critical Metals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRMLW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,762. Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.
Critical Metals Company Profile
