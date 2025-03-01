Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMLW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,762. Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. operates as a mining exploration and development company. It owns interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, Austria. Critical Metals Corp. is based in New York, New York. Critical Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited.

