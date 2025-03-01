Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Creative Realities Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 46,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 3.24.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

