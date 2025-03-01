Contrasting Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) & Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Prime Medicine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$69.67 million ($1.65) -0.84 Prime Medicine $800,000.00 413.16 -$198.13 million ($2.05) -1.23

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -54.45% -47.68% Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and Prime Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prime Medicine 0 0 9 1 3.10

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 420.83%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Achilles Therapeutics.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Achilles Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient. It also develops CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

