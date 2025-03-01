Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $120.72 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

