Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

