Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,856,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,112,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,839,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

