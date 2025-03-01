Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

