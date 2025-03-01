Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $24.53 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $24,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,271.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $438.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

