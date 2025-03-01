Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $180.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

