Connable Office Inc. Sells 372 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $135.57 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

