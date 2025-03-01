Connable Office Inc. Has $629,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,409,000 after buying an additional 993,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,170,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after buying an additional 3,042,060 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,413,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 164.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,971 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KEY opened at $17.33 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

