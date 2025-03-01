Connable Office Inc. Has $33.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,482,000 after purchasing an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $53.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

