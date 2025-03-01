Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 269,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 829% from the average daily volume of 29,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Condor Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.
Condor Resources Company Profile
Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
