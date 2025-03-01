Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Partners cut Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

