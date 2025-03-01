Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Richelle T. Luther Sells 4,000 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

