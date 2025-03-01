Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

