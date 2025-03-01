Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.37

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coles Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.36.
Coles Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Coles Group Company Profile
