Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.98 and last traded at $73.47. 118,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 317,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 510.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,036.04. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $362,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,618. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $1,057,910 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 372,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 420,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $9,255,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 201,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,498 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.