Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.04 and traded as high as C$67.24. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$65.77, with a volume of 85,607 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.50 to C$75.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.17.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

