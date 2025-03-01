COG Financial Services Limited (COG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 10th

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38. The company has a market cap of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.
