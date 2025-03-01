COG Financial Services Limited (COG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 10th

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.

COG Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38. The company has a market cap of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

About COG Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.