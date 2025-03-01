Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 618.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

