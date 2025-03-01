Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.82 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

