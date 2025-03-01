Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 8,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

