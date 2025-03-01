Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.74. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $206.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.