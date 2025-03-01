Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

