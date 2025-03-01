Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

