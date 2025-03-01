Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.93% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

