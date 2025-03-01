Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 17th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4312 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN.A opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

