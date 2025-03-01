Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,395 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

