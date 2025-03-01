Christopher C. Colson Sells 580 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $105,525.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,280. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.5 %

TXRH opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.75 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

