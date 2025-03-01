Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Chervon Price Performance
Shares of Chervon stock remained flat at $3.17 during trading on Friday. Chervon has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.
About Chervon
