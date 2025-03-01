Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.