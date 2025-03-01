Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £2,254.16 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £2,254.16 ($2,834.71).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,672 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £2,257.20 ($2,838.53).

On Friday, December 27th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,688 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £2,177.52 ($2,738.33).

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica stock opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.05. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.30 ($1.95).

Centrica ( LON:CNA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.10).

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

