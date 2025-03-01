Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Paul Nicholas Wright Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.1 %
TSE CG opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.59.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.