Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Paul Nicholas Wright Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE CG opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.59.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

