CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Releases Earnings Results

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.
CCA Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CAWW stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.82. CCA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
About CCA Industries
