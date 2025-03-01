CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Releases Earnings Results

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.

CCA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CAWW stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.82. CCA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

