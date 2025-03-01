CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the January 31st total of 76,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBFV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $111,431.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,780.22. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $111,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,414 shares in the company, valued at $359,541. The trade was a 23.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,703 shares of company stock worth $247,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.60.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.