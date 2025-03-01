Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Sells A$2,154,962.69 in Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Holthouse sold 550,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.43), for a total value of A$2,154,962.69 ($1,338,486.14).

Catapult Group International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Catapult Group International Company Profile

Catapult Group International Ltd, a sports data and analytics company, provides sporting teams and athletes with detailed, real-time data and analytics designed to optimize athlete performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. It operates through three segments: Performance & Health, Tactics & Coaching, and Media & Other.

