Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Sells A$2,154,962.69 in Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Holthouse sold 550,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.43), for a total value of A$2,154,962.69 ($1,338,486.14).
Catapult Group International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.02.
Catapult Group International Company Profile
