Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 686,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

