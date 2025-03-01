Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10,995.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after buying an additional 486,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.